Liberia: China Sends 92 Liberians to Study in China, Awards 172 Local Scholarships

Published: August 13, 2025

MONROVIA -- The Chinese Government, through its embassy in Liberia, is sending 92 Liberian students to China for higher education on various scholarships, while also providing 172 local scholarships to students at the University of Liberia, Cuttington University, Bomi Community College, and Tubman University.

The announcement was made Monday evening during a reception at the Chinese Embassy near Monrovia, honoring the departing students and local scholarship recipients.

Chinese Ambassador Yin Chengwu congratulated the students, calling the moment "a proud milestone" for China-Liberia educational cooperation. "Warmest congratulations to all the scholarship winners! We are proud of you," he said.

The 92 recipients heading to China will study various fields, while the 172 local scholarships will support students studying in Liberia. The Chinese government said the initiative is part of ongoing efforts to improve human resource capacity in the country.

Ambassador Yin expressed gratitude to Liberian authorities and partner institutions for their cooperation. "I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Monrovia City Council, and other relevant government agencies, and the universities for their cooperation and support," he said.

He emphasized that the China scholarship program aims to "enhance exchanges and cooperation, promote mutual understanding and friendship between China and Liberia," describing it as a demonstration of the two nations' strategic partnership and commitment to "building a community with a shared future for humanity."

Highlighting China's own educational progress since 1949, Yin cited statistics showing the nation's illiteracy rate dropping from about 80% to 2.67% and primary school enrollment increasing from 20% to nearly 100%. "Education is continuously nurturing the foundation of people's well-being while consolidating the bedrock of national prosperity," he said.

The Ambassador highlighted that education is also a vital part of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's ARREST Agenda, which China "highly commends." He mentioned past Chinese assistance, including building the University of Liberia's Fendell Campus, refurbishing the Monrovia Vocational Training Center, and supporting the Confucius Institute in offering Chinese language classes.

Since 1981, approximately 2,000 Liberians have studied in China on scholarships, with over 300 participating in programs at the Confucius Institute, such as the Chinese Bridge Competition and teacher training initiatives. He recounted that since 2010, nearly 3,000 Liberians have attended short-term training programs in China.

Addressing the departing scholars, Yin expressed three hopes: a lifelong thirst for knowledge, a dedication to national service, and a role in strengthening bilateral relations. "You are the ambassadors of China-Liberia friendship, the strongest bridge and the most powerful bond connecting the two peoples," he told them.

The Chinese Embassy has also supported Liberian education through projects such as school construction in Grand Gedeh and Maryland, solar-powered classrooms in Grand Bassa, and donations to Monrovia Consolidated School System.

Ambassador Yin noted that with the guidance of President Xi Jinping and President Boakai, the prospects for education cooperation between the two countries are vast, promising, and full of greater prospects.