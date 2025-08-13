Mauritius Shines At 13th Cjsoi Games 2025 With 114 Medals

The Republic of Mauritius has distinguished itself at the 13th Commission de la Jeunesse et des Sports de l'Océan Indien (CJSOI) Games held in Seychelles from 01 to 10 August 2025, securing a total of 114 medals.

A delegation comprising athletes, coaches, and officials, along with the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Darmarajen Nagalingum, returned, yesterday, and was warmly received at the Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport following their successful participation in the CJSOI 2025.

Mauritian athletes demonstrated outstanding talent and determination, bagging 35 gold, 35 silver, and 44 bronze medals across multiple sports disciplines.

In athletics Mauritius dominated with 33 medals, including 11 gold, 12 silver, and 10 bronze. The para-athletics contingent also made a strong impact, winning 13 medals, among them eight gold, four silver, and one bronze. The badminton team added 13 medals to the tally, with five gold, four silver, and four bronze.

Mauritian boxers earned three gold and three bronze medals, while the football team brought home one gold and one bronze. The judo squad achieved 11 medals (one gold, five silver, five bronze), and weightlifters contributed ten medals (three gold, three silver, four bronze).

Swimmers impressed with a haul of 22 medals including two gold, seven silver, and 13 bronze. Sailing and basketball secured one bronze medal each, and volleyball added one gold and one bronze to the medal count. In the newly introduced e-sport category, Mauritius won one gold, one silver, and one bronze medal.

In a statement the Minister conveyed his great satisfaction regarding the outstanding performance of the young athletes in Seychelles. "Today, on the occasion of the International Youth Day, I share in this celebration wholeheartedly, as our young athletes have brought us immense joy and pride during the Games," he said.

According to Mr Nagalingum, these Games have strengthened his commitment to work even harder for the youth and sportspeople by providing them with all the support and guidance necessary to grow and thrive.

He extended his warmest congratulations to all athletes, coaches, and officials for their remarkable achievements. "Their dedication and perseverance have once again brought honour to Mauritius and reinforced the country's reputation in the Indian Ocean region," Mr Nagalingum added.