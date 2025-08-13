Mauritius: Ambassador-Designate of Mauritius to France Meets Minister Jeetun

The Ambassador-Designate Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Mauritius to the Republic of France, Mr Joël Rault, called on the Minister of Financial Services and Economic Planning, Dr (Mrs) Jyoti Jeetun, yesterday in Ebène. The aim was to explore avenues to deepen the Mauritius-France collaboration in the financial services sector and in economic planning.

During the meeting Minister Jeetun commended Mr Rault on his appointment and welcomed his proactive outreach in fostering collaboration not only in France but also in Spain, Portugal, and Italy.

Discussions focussed on several strategic and high-impact priorities, namely: reinforcing Mauritius' reputation as an international financial centre of substance in Europe and rebuilding strong, trust-based relationships; and expanding engagement with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development to position Mauritius as a trusted, compliant, and forward-looking international financial centre.

The advancement of the Africa strategy, especially in French speaking African nations, to enhance competitiveness; the strengthening of cooperation with the Agence française de Développement to unlock fresh opportunities for investment and sustainable growth; as well as streamlining the ease of doing business to attract and facilitate foreign investment were also on the agenda.

In a statement following the meeting Mr Rault highlighted that discussions with Minister Jeetun enabled him to understand the Ministry's action plan for the next three years and determine ways to align Mauritius' strategy with French resources in order to achieve the set objectives. On that note, he recalled that the financial services sector contributes to 14% of national Gross Domestic Product, and expressed confidence that the sector will maintain a positive outlook growth.

According to Mr Rault Mauritius has the tools, operators, regulators and regulations required to provide high quality services in this sector. "It is now time to use pedagogical means to ensure that the world understands how strong the Mauritian financial services sector is and how the country can stand out from other jurisdictions," he added.