Kenya: CIPS Global Chief in Nairobi for High-Level Procurement Talks

13 August 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — The Global Chief Executive Officer of the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS), Ben Farrell, is in Kenya for a week-long visit aimed at engaging government, academic, and industry leaders on procurement and supply chain issues.

The visit, running from August 8-15, has included meetings with senior government officials and courtesy calls on academic leaders, among them the Vice Chancellor of KCA University, on discussions focused on establishing a CIPS study centre at the institution.

Farrell has also been scheduled to deliver keynote addresses at KCA University and Daystar University, as part of academic outreach efforts.

Farrell will also headline a forum on "The Future of Supply Chain & CIPS Strategic Positioning," bringing together Chief Procurement Officers and industry leaders to explore supply chain transformation and professional development.

He is also set to take part in a CPO Forum, which will include roundtable discussions and networking sessions.

According to CIPS Kenya President Joshua Gitoho, the visit marks a significant moment for the organization's East African strategy.

"The level of engagement across government, academia, and industry demonstrates the region's growing importance in global supply chain networks," Gitoho said.

"The visit is expected to yield concrete outcomes in terms of enhanced training programs, stronger regulatory partnerships, and expanded professional certification opportunities across Kenya," he added.

CIPS is a global procurement and supply professional body with members in more than 150 countries.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.