Kenya: CIPS Global Chief in Nairobi for High-Level Procurement Talks

Nairobi — The Global Chief Executive Officer of the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS), Ben Farrell, is in Kenya for a week-long visit aimed at engaging government, academic, and industry leaders on procurement and supply chain issues.

The visit, running from August 8-15, has included meetings with senior government officials and courtesy calls on academic leaders, among them the Vice Chancellor of KCA University, on discussions focused on establishing a CIPS study centre at the institution.

Farrell has also been scheduled to deliver keynote addresses at KCA University and Daystar University, as part of academic outreach efforts.

Farrell will also headline a forum on "The Future of Supply Chain & CIPS Strategic Positioning," bringing together Chief Procurement Officers and industry leaders to explore supply chain transformation and professional development.

He is also set to take part in a CPO Forum, which will include roundtable discussions and networking sessions.

According to CIPS Kenya President Joshua Gitoho, the visit marks a significant moment for the organization's East African strategy.

"The level of engagement across government, academia, and industry demonstrates the region's growing importance in global supply chain networks," Gitoho said.

"The visit is expected to yield concrete outcomes in terms of enhanced training programs, stronger regulatory partnerships, and expanded professional certification opportunities across Kenya," he added.

CIPS is a global procurement and supply professional body with members in more than 150 countries.