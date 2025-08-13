Rwanda 'To Halve Court Backlogs in Next Five Years'

The government plans to cut court case backlogs by half and strengthen Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanisms within the next five years as part of efforts to address challenges in the justice sector.

Prime Minister Justin Nsengiyumva stated this on August 12 while presenting to Parliament the government's five-year development programme, the second National Strategy for Transformation (NST2), which runs until 2029.

According to the Judiciary's 2022-2023 annual report, the total case backlog in Rwanda increased by 72 percent over four years, from 52,952 cases in 2019/2020 to 91,050 cases in 2022/2023.

Under the governance pillar of NST2, key objectives include reducing court backlogs by 50 percent, increasing the provision of quality services to over 90 percent, and raising the percentage of citizens who feel safe and the safety of their property to more than 90 percent.

Nsengiyumva pointed out that the government wants justice to continue to be delivered efficiently and equitably, where among other the key measures, strengthening ADR will be a priority, allowing certain cases to be resolved without going through lengthy court processes.

NST2 also notes that the use of the Integrated Electronic Case Management System (IECMS) will be enhanced, while the forensic laboratory will be reinforced to deliver faster and higher-quality services.

"To achieve these goals, we will continue to strengthen the capacity of decentralised government institutions to provide better services to citizens. Emphasis will be placed on resolving issues promptly so that satisfaction rates exceed 90 percent," he said.

Data shows progress in embracing ADR. Since October 2022, a total of 23,539 cases have been resolved through plea bargaining, one of the ADR mechanisms, involving over 25,500 defendants, of whom more than 24,000 were released immediately.

Mediation has also played a key role. Since 2017, 10,681 cases have been resolved through mediation, including 2,140 cases settled between January and August this year alone.