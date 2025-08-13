Congo-Kinshasa: U.S. Sanctions Armed Groups, Companies 'Fueling Conflict' in Eastern DR Congo

Robert Dussey, Foreign Minister of Togo (left), witnessing the signing of a peace agreement between the foreign ministers of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Republic of Rwanda, at the State Department in Washington DC.

The United States government announced new sanctions targeting armed groups involved in illegal mining and those profiting from conflict minerals in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo). The Department of the Treasury designated four entities engaged in the production and trade of conflict minerals in Rubaya, a vast mining area known for its rich deposits of critical minerals.

These sanctions aim to punish actors destabilizing the eastern DR Congo, including armed groups using forced labor and violence against civilians in their illegal mining operations. The sanctions also target companies in the DR Congo and China that collaborate with these groups to exploit the region’s mineral wealth during ongoing instability. The U.S. sends a strong message that any armed group or commercial entity undermining peace, stability, or security in the DR Congo will face sanctions.

"The conflict minerals trade is exacting a deadly toll on Congolese civilians, fueling corruption, and preventing law-abiding businesses from investing in the DRC,” said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence John K. Hurley. "The Treasury Department will not hesitate to take action against groups that deny the United States and our allies access to the critical minerals vital for our national defense."

The move is part of a broader U.S. effort to support peace and prosperity in the Great Lakes region through diplomatic initiatives like the U.S.-mediated Regional Economic Integration Framework involving the DR Congo and Rwanda.

The sanctions were imposed under Executive Order 13413, which authorizes penalties against those threatening the peace, security, or stability of the DR Congo or supporting such activities through illicit trade in natural resources.