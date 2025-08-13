Ethiopia: Dasenech, Turkana Communities Mark Reconciliation With Return of Livestock After Recent Deadly Border Clashes

Addis Abeba — A symbolic gesture intended to ease recurring cross-border tensions between Ethiopia's Dasenech and Kenya's Turkana pastoralist communities this week saw the return of livestock seized during recent recurring clashes

On 10 August, the Dasenech community returned livestock seized during earlier clashes to the Turkana community in a handover ceremony attended by senior government officials, security forces, and community representatives from both countries.

The move followed a series of high-level meetings aimed at "preventing social and economic harm from disputes over shared natural resources", according to the Dasenech district communication bureau. "Officials urged both sides to strengthen traditional practices of returning lost animals and deepen cross-border cooperation to ensure stability." The bureau also claimed representatives of the Turkana community welcomed the return, noting the "livestock had even increased in number since their loss."

In the first quarter of 2025, the border area between the two countries saw a surge in violence. On February 23, at least 13 people were killed and two others seriously injured in attacks on Siyes and Sirmeret Kebeles, which residents and officials blamed on "armed militants from Kenya's Turkana County." Survivors reported looting of boats, fishing nets, and large stocks of dried fish, displacing thousands from multiple kebeles. Several residents alleged the attackers used military vehicles and received support from Kenyan security forces.

The clashes reoccurred on March 22, when four Ethiopians were killed and three others injured in Kukruk Kebele during an armed confrontation with militants from Turkana County, according to local officials. One Turkana elder was also reported killed. The next day, armed individuals from Turkana allegedly attempted to steal hundreds of cattle in Goro Kebele but were repelled by local residents.

Mesay Leben, chief government representative for Dasenech District, accused the attackers of using prior cross-border peace talks as a diversion to launch coordinated assaults. He warned that Kenyan government involvement has complicated traditional elder-led conflict resolution.

Meanwhile, Kenya's The Standard newspaper reported in February that at least 20 people were killed when armed individuals from Ethiopia's Merille area allegedly attacked fishermen on Lake Turkana.

Although similar reconciliations efforts in past underscore the fragility of peace along the Ethiopia-Kenya border, where resource scarcity and cross-border raids continue to fuel instability.

Umer Nakue, Deputy Administrator and Head of Peace and Security for Dasenech district, urged both communities to strengthen traditional practices of returning lost animals to foster trust. Participants agreed to maintain and deepen dialogue between local leaders and state officials to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region.

