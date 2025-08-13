Kenya: KPC Privatization Will Not Impact Fuel Pricing, CS Wandayi

13 August 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has dismissed concerns that the sale of Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) will cause fuel price instability.

Responding to the National Assembly during consideration of Sessional Paper No. 2 on the proposed privatization of KPC, Wandayi said the move is unlikely to affect local fuel prices, noting that petroleum prices in Kenya are regulated by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) through a three-year tariff model.

"We believe privatization of the company will not affect the current pricing mechanism, since EPRA will continue to regulate and monitor all aspects of the petroleum industry, including fair competition, consumer protection, product quality compliance, and equitable access to KPC's services across regions," Wandayi said.

A sessional paper tabled in Parliament indicates the State plans to divest 65 percent of its stake in the strategic energy utility, valued at about Sh120 billion, reducing its shareholding to 35 percent. The Treasury expects to raise approximately Sh100 billion from the IPO.

The government also intends to offer shares to KPC employees ahead of its planned listing on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) in September.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.