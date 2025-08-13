Kenya: Seasoned Athlete Cherono in Action As Bingwafest Season Two Kicks-Off With Rift Valley Region

Nairobi — Seasoned long-distance athlete Mercy Cherono will be in action as the second edition of Betika BingwaFest culminates on Sunday at the Afraha Stadium, where disciplines in athletics, football, rugby, and 3x3 basketball will be battled for a share of the Ksh 17 million prize kitty.

The event that started on Monday in Nakuru for the Rift Valley Region, saw football action kick off with the preliminary matches involving 16 men's teams and 16 ladies' teams, with rugby and basketball set to start tomorrow (Friday, August 15, 2025).

2013 World Championships Silver medalist over 5000m Mercy Cherono will highlight the athletics action over both 5000m and 10,000m, and will face stiff competition from Maurine Jepkoech, who was crowned the 10,000m BingwaFest national champion in Siaya in April as the first season concluded.

Speaking ahead of the extravaganza, Cherono said: "We are happy that BingwaFest is coming back for the second season. This is a tournament that values athletics as much as the other sports, and it is a good platform for us athletes to not only help us stay in shape but also earn some money. I will be taking part in the 5,000m and the 10,000m races, and I look forward to it."

Betika Head of Brand Eric Mwiti said: "The inaugural BingwaFest was more than just a tournament; it was a movement that brought communities together, showcased incredible talent, and changed lives."

He added, "From young athletes who got their first big break, to fans who experienced world-class competition right at their doorstep, the impact was felt far and wide. As we kick off Season Two this weekend in Nakuru, we are excited to build on that legacy."

Mwiti further said, "We can't wait to see teams from across various sports disciplines bring their very best to the field, the track, and the court. At Betika, our commitment goes beyond the game; we are here to nurture talent, inspire dreams, and create unforgettable moments for our athletes and fans. This weekend promises to be nothing short of electrifying."

Winners in football and rugby, both men and women, will pocket KSh 1 million each, while the winning teams in the 3x3 basketball will go home KSh 500,000 richer. The first runners-up for football and rugby will be awarded Ksh 500,000, while the second runners-up are set to receive Ksh 250,000.

In basketball, the teams that finish second and third will take home Ksh 250,000 and Ksh 100,000, respectively.

In athletics, more than Ksh 6 million will be up for grabs in the various track disciplines that will be on show, with both male and female athletes receiving equal prize money.

Gold medalists in the lucrative 10,000m will take home Ksh 300,000, as the first and second runners up will pocket Ksh 250,000 and Ksh 200,000 respectively.

The athletes who finish fourth and fifth will round off the prize bracket and will receive Ksh 100,000 and Ksh 75,000 in that order.

In the 5,000m category, winners will be awarded Ksh 250,000, second-place finishers Ksh 150,000, third-place finishers Ksh 100,000, fourth-place finishers Ksh 50,000, and fifth-place finishers Ksh 30,000.

Prizes for the top five in the 100m, 4000m, 800m, and 1,500m will be the same, with gold medalists receiving Ksh 150,000, silver medalists Ksh 100,000, and bronze medalists Ksh 60,000. The fourth and fifth place finishers will pocket Ksh 30,000 and Ksh 20,000.

Just like in the first season, there will be a free medical camp in Nakuru that will run throughout the weekend and will offer general consultation services, specialist consultation services, laboratory, and pharmacy services.