Kenya: 54 Tons of Kenyan Macadamia Nuts Land in Hunan

Nairobi — Kenya has exported 54 tons of macadamia nuts to Hunan, China, as part of the government's initiative to boost shipments to the world's second-largest economy.

This represents the first batch of exports to Hunan Province this year. By the end of 2025, the country is expected to have exported 2,000 tons to the country.

"Glad to see 54 tons of Kenyan macadamia nuts arrived in Hunan, which is the first batch of nut products imported from Africa to Hunan Province this year," China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Department of African Affairs Director-General Du Xiaohui posted on X.

"Total imports of this delicious nut are expected to reach 2,000 tons this year. The Chinese market welcomes Kenyan products."

Growing demand for macadamia nuts in China has created an opportunity for Kenya to tap into a market of over 1 billion people.

Kenya, the world's third-largest macadamia producer, has been working to export both raw in-shell nuts and processed products.

Goods trade between China and Kenya in the first three months of this year climbed 11.9 percent year-on-year to reach 16.13 billion yuan (about USD 2.24 billion), according to the General Administration of Customs, marking the sixth consecutive quarter of growth.

China's exports to Kenya rose 11.8 percent during the period, while imports from Kenya grew 13.2 percent, the data showed.