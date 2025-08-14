Kenya's Mental Health Gap Persists As New Plan Seeks Nationwide Access

13 August 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — Kenya faces a deepening mental health crisis, with four suicides reported daily and an estimated 75 percent of people who need care unable to access any services.

National data shows suicide rates at about 11 per 100,000 people, while studies reveal that up to a quarter of general outpatients live with a mental health condition.

The shortage of qualified professionals is acute: just 116 psychiatrists, 30 clinical psychologists, and fewer than 500 mental health nurses serve a population exceeding 50 million.

Stigma, poverty, and fragmented health systems compound the challenge, leaving millions without diagnosis or treatment.

In Nandi County, for example, a recent survey found 45 percent of participants had been diagnosed with a mental disorder at some point, but only 1.7 percent had ever received care.

At the 2025 Devolution Conference in Homa Bay, Thalia Psychotherapy (Mindful Kenya) COO Mercy Mwende presented a plan to integrate mental health services into all hospitals and clinics nationwide through Kenya's Universal Health Coverage framework.

The model would leverage existing health infrastructure, deploy trained mental health practitioners, and use digital screening tools to make care part of routine healthcare delivery.

Advocates say the proposal could mark a turning point, shifting mental health from a neglected issue to a national priority.

"By embedding mental health into the health system, we can move from crisis response to prevention and long-term care," Mwende said.

