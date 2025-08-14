Zambia: Working Together to End Gender-Based Violence in Eastern Province, Zambia

The United Nations and the Government of Zambia officially kicked off Spotlight Initiative in the country with an inception visit to the Eastern Province, one of the regions where the programme will be implemented. The trip began with a courtesy call on the Provincial Administration, where the delegation was received by Provincial Assistant Secretary Clement Chilembo, on behalf of the Provincial Permanent Secretary Paul Thole.

The urgent need for Spotlight Initiative is clear. According to the 2018 Zambia Demographic and Health Survey (ZDHS), nearly 47 per cent of Zambian women aged 15-49 have experienced physical violence, and one in three have experienced sexual violence. In Eastern Province, these figures can be worsened by cultural norms, poverty and limited access to justice and support services.

In his remarks, Mr. Chilembo delivered a message of solidarity and commitment: "Eastern Province stands firm to denounce gender-based violence. We remain committed to reducing and eventually ending GBV in our province."

He expressed gratitude to the Government of Ireland for its support: "I would like to take this opportunity to commend and thank the Government of Ireland for their generous financial and technical support through Spotlight Initiative to be implemented by the IOM, UNDP, UNFPA, UNESCO and civil society organizations focusing on gender equality and women's empowerment."

Mr Chilembo emphasized the long-term impact of the Initiative.

"We cannot talk about development when other people are injured, we cannot talk about development when the girls are being abused. Sustainable development means having male and female [citizens] well taken care of," he said.

Assistant Director at the Gender Division under the Office of the President, Carolyn Chibinga, emphasized the critical role of local leadership in the success of Spotlight Initiative in the country and the importance of coordinated action at all levels of governance.

"The Initiative's mandate and objectives align well with Zambia's 8th National Development Plan and the National Gender Policy," said Ms. Chibinga.

Speaking on behalf of the United Nations, UNFPA Gender Officer Eleonora Duchi reiterated the UN's commitment to supporting Zambia's efforts to eliminate GBV. "Spotlight Initiative supports comprehensive, whole-of-society and inclusive approaches that enable women and girls to live lives free from the debilitating experience or effects of harmful practices and various forms of violence," She said.

Ms. Duchi added that the Initiative's global recognition and proven success demonstrated the power of a collaborative model.

"This includes a central role for civil society through a coordinated, whole-of-society, whole-of-government, system-wide approach. Spotlight Initiative was designated by the UN Secretary-General as a High-Impact Initiative during the 2023 SDG Summit due to impressive results that accelerate progress across all SDGs," she added.

Executive Director of the community-based organization Young, Happy, Health and Safe, Zikhalo Phiri, expressed appreciation to the UN in Zambia, the Gender Division and the Government of Ireland for their commitment to eliminating gender-based violence through Spotlight Initiative. He reaffirmed civil society's readiness to collaborate with the Provincial Administration, UN, traditional and faith leaders, and other key stakeholders.

"We will ensure that the two districts [targetted in Eastern Province], Katete and Chipangali, become a shining example of a society free from GBV, a society where women and girls are respected and empowered," said Mr. Phiri.

The inception visit to Eastern Province was more than a ceremonial launch -- it was a call to action that brought together government, civil society, traditional and faith leaders, and local communities to build a shared understanding and establish mechanisms for effective implementation, monitoring, and accountability.

About Spotlight Initiative in Zambia

Building on the achievements of previous joint programmes, the Spotlight Initiative Zambia programme is funded by the Government of Ireland and is aimed at fighting GBV through a coordinated, inclusive and community-driven approach.

The Initiative is a UN Joint Programme implemented by four key UN agencies: the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

It is delivered in close collaboration with the Government of the Republic of Zambia (GRZ), led by the Gender Division under the Office of the President, and supported by civil society organizations (CSOs), namely Caritas Zambia, Chisomo Community Programme (CCP), Young, Happy, Health and Safe (YHHS), Young Women Christian Association (YWCA), Zambia Centre for Communication Programmes (ZCCP), Non-governmental Gender Organizations Coordinating Council (NGOCC) and Regional Psychosocial Support Initiative (REPSSI).

Spotlight Initiative will be implemented in three provinces: Eastern and Muchinga provinces, in addition to the capital Lusaka for administration. In Eastern Province, the Initiative will be implemented in Katete and Chipangali districts from 2025 to 2027, while in Muchinga Province, it will cover Chinsali and Isoka. The goal is to create safer, more equitable communities where women and girls can thrive.

By Lighton Nyirongo