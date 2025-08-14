South Africa: The National Dialogue's Ultimate Test Would Be to Overcome Our Cynicism

analysis

While the first session of the National Dialogue is due to start on Friday, the cynical reaction of many to the concept is quite astonishing. It tells us much about our politics and the state of mind of our middle classes.

In almost all situations, it is good to talk. Communication is vital to the experience of being human. And considering the problems our nation and our people face, it would be entirely rational to say that there should be a national conversation.

Instead, the reaction to the idea of a National Dialogue from many, including this commentator, has been a sort of collective groan.

In many ways, the tone of our national groan has been very similar to much of the public reaction to the government's announcement, back in 2022, that it would be giving money to help with the intense flooding in KwaZulu-Natal.

That suggestion was met with outrage. It felt at the time that most people just believed the decision to financially help flood victims was made only so that the money could be stolen.

The reason for this was the timing. We had just emerged from the pandemic, which was marked by its <a...