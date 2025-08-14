South Africa: The National Dialogue's Ultimate Test Would Be to Overcome Our Cynicism

13 August 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

While the first session of the National Dialogue is due to start on Friday, the cynical reaction of many to the concept is quite astonishing. It tells us much about our politics and the state of mind of our middle classes.

While the first session of the National Dialogue is due to start on Friday, the cynical reaction of many to the concept is quite astonishing. It tells us much about our politics and the state of mind of our middle classes.

In almost all situations, it is good to talk. Communication is vital to the experience of being human. And considering the problems our nation and our people face, it would be entirely rational to say that there should be a national conversation.

Instead, the reaction to the idea of a National Dialogue from many, including this commentator, has been a sort of collective groan.

In many ways, the tone of our national groan has been very similar to much of the public reaction to the government's announcement, back in 2022, that it would be giving money to help with the intense flooding in KwaZulu-Natal.

That suggestion was met with outrage. It felt at the time that most people just believed the decision to financially help flood victims was made only so that the money could be stolen.

The reason for this was the timing. We had just emerged from the pandemic, which was marked by its <a...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.