South Africa: Ministers Slam SANDF Chief for His Remarks About Solidarity With Iran

The ministries of International Relations and Cooperation and of Defence have dissociated the government from SANDF chief Rudzani Maphwanya's remarks expressing solidarity with Iran.

In a rare public rebuke of a fellow government official, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola has dissociated the government from remarks reportedly made by South African National Defence Force (SANDF) chief General Rudzani Maphwanya in Tehran, expressing full political solidarity with Iran.

Lamola's spokesperson, Chrispin Phiri, said on Wednesday, 13 August: "It is crucial to clarify that the implementation of South Africa's foreign policy is a function of the Presidency, supported by [the Department of International Relations and Cooperation].

"Consequently, any statements made by an individual, or a department other than those responsible for foreign policy, should not be misinterpreted as the official position of the South African government. The remarks attributed to General Maphwanya, therefore, do not represent the government's official foreign policy stance."

Phiri added that Lamola "would be seeking further clarification on this matter".

The meeting in Iran comes amid tensions between Pretoria and Washington, after months of worsening diplomatic relations between South Africa and the US.

After US President Donald Trump's 30% tariff on South African goods...