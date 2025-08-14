South Africa: Exclusive - - The US Plan to Bring Kenyans to SA to Process Afrikaner 'Refugees'

13 August 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Rebecca Davis

The US State Department wants to bring workers from Kenya to South Africa to help with the Afrikaner 'refugee' project -- and the South African government is not amused.

The US State Department has asked the South African government to fast-track visas for around 30 workers based in Kenya so that they can assist with processing the Afrikaner "refugees".

The Department of Home Affairs confirmed to Daily Maverick on Wednesday that the visa applications had been received on 29 July.

The plan is to bring the Nairobi-based staffers to live and work in South Africa for around two years, after which it appears the resettlement window for Afrikaner "refugees" in the US may be closed.

Government Communication and Information System spokesperson Nomonde Mnukwa told Daily Maverick that the subject was "not on the formal agenda of the Cabinet", which met last week, and "no written submission [was] submitted for Cabinet discussions to this effect".

Daily Maverick understands from impeccable sources, however, that the issue was verbally discussed at the last Cabinet meeting -- and the sentiment was one of annoyance.

The South African government has made it clear that it deeply disapproves of the controversial "refugee" programme, with Presidency spokesperson...

