Somalia: Gunfight Erupts in Somali Capital Over Forced Evictions - Residents

Mogadishu, Somalia — Heavy gunfire broke out early Thursday morning in the Tarabuunka area of Mogadishu after federal government forces attempted to evict civilians from residential homes, prompting armed resistance from military officers believed to be from the Somali National Army (SNA), eyewitnesses and local sources said.

The confrontation began when government troops, accompanied by technicals and armed with light and heavy weapons, arrived in the Horseed neighborhood in Hodan district with the aim of displacing residents from the area stretching towards African Village.

However, the operation quickly escalated into a gun battle after they were met with fierce resistance from armed men, reportedly SNA soldiers whose families reside in the area.

The firefight lasted for several hours, leaving casualties including deaths and injuries, and triggering displacement among the civilian population. Residents reported heavy weapons fire and scenes of panic as families fled their homes.

Footage shared by local residents showed burning tires and demonstrators voicing strong opposition to the government's eviction plans. Some victims of the clashes who spoke to Radio Shabelle accused authorities of conducting forced evictions without providing alternative housing or proper notice.

The government has not yet officially commented on the incident, which has raised new concerns about internal tensions within Somali security forces and the handling of urban resettlement operations in the capital.