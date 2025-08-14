Somalia Executes Three Al-Shabaab Members Convicted of Deadly Attacks

14 August 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia on Thursday morning executed three men convicted of being members of Al-Shabaab and for carrying out a series of assassinations and bombings in Mogadishu and the nearby Lower Shabelle region, authorities said.

The executed men were identified as Abukar Ahmed Mohamed, Hamse Jeylani Abdullahi, also known as "Abtiga", and Hassan Ali Hussein, known by the alias "Garaad".

The trio was sentenced by a military court and put to death by firing squad, according to officials.

The court found them guilty of involvement in attacks that killed civilians and security personnel.

Their execution brings to six the number of al-Shabaab convicts executed in Somalia so far this month, as the government intensifies its crackdown on the militant group.

Al-Shabaab, an al-Qaeda affiliate, has been waging an insurgency against the central government since 2007, frequently launching deadly attacks in the capital and across the country.

