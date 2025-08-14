Tanzania: 22 Missing, 3 Rescued in Gold Mine Collapse in NW Tanzania

13 August 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Xinhua

Three mining technicians have been rescued while 22 remain missing following the collapse of a gold mine in Tanzania's northwestern Shinyanga region, local authorities said Tuesday, August 12.

The incident occurred on Monday during maintenance work on the mining shafts at the Wachapakazi Gold Mine, which is owned by a group of young people, according to Julius Mtatiro, Shinyanga district commissioner.

"Rescue operations led by defense and security forces are ongoing to locate the remaining 22 technicians trapped under the rubble," Mtatiro told Xinhua in a telephone interview.

The three survivors were rescued 32 hours after the collapse, he said. Mtatiro added that regional mining authorities had previously suspended the mine's operations following safety inspections.

