Kenya: EACC Seeks Recovery of Sh15mn From Laikipia Speaker Labaala Over Forged KCSE Papers

13 August 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on Tuesday raided the residence and offices of Laikipia County Assembly Speaker Lantano Labaala over allegations of forging academic certificates to secure his position.

According to the commission, preliminary investigations indicate that Labaala allegedly used a falsified Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) to obtain the Speaker's job in October 2022.

"It is alleged that the Speaker used the forged certificates to obtain the job of the Speaker of Laikipia County Assembly," EACC said.

Acting on a court-issued search warrant, EACC officers conducted simultaneous operations at the Speaker's house in Nanyuki, his office at the County Assembly, the County Assembly Service Board offices in Nyahururu, and the Human Resource office in Rumuruti.

The anti-graft body said the operation yielded crucial documentary and electronic evidence to support the probe, which is now in its final stages.

EACC further stated that it will pursue recovery of approximately Sh15 million in salaries, allowances, and benefits allegedly earned by the Speaker since assuming office.

The search warrants, issued by the Chief Magistrate's Court in Nyeri, authorized investigators to seize any relevant documents, electronic gadgets, and other materials necessary for the investigation

