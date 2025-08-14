Uganda: Flood Victims Still Stranded As Relocation Promises Remain Unfulfilled

A powerful image circulating online shows a man using a bed as a makeshift boat to navigate floodwaters -- an unsettling reminder of Uganda's ongoing struggle with climate-induced displacement.

Despite repeated promises of relocation and aid, thousands remain stranded years after floods first devastated their homes.

In 2021, over 350,000 Ugandans were displaced by severe flooding, prompting Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja to pledge government-funded relocation efforts.

Yet, as of 2025, that promise has yet to materialize.

"Our people are still living in dangerous conditions," said Sarah Akello, a community leader in the flood-prone Teso sub-region. "We were told help was coming, but we're still waiting three years later."

A 2022 European Union report noted that about Shs 125 billion in humanitarian aid was allocated across East Africa to address disasters like these.

However, significant on-the-ground interventions in Uganda remain limited.

Experts attribute the slow response to deeper structural issues. Uganda, already hosting Africa's largest refugee population -- 1.24 million as of 2019 -- struggles to respond to domestic displacement crises with the same urgency shown to international ones.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), more than 25,000 refugees have been successfully relocated to Western countries since 2010.

In contrast, internally displaced Ugandans have seen little to no movement in resettlement efforts.

"This shows a troubling policy imbalance," said Dr Andrew Mukasa, a migration policy analyst.

"There appears to be more focus on managing external migration in partnership with international agencies, while Ugandan citizens affected by climate disasters are left behind."

As climate change continues to intensify, vulnerable communities across Uganda are demanding action, not just promises.

"The floods come every year. We can't keep floating on beds," said Akello. "We need land, homes, and dignity."

The government has yet to issue a fresh statement on relocation plans for the flood-affected communities.