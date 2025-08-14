Kenya/Zambia: Six Fan Zones Established in Nairobi for Harambee Stars Vs Zambia CHAN Crunch

Nairobi — The Government has designated six official fan zones established to provide Harambee Stars supporters with an exciting and secure match-day experience during Sunday's fixture against Zambia in the African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Cabinet Secretary, Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports, Salim Mvurya, says the fan zones will be located at Uhuru Park (CBD), Lucky Summer- Ngomo/area (Behind Kasarani Stadium), Dandora Stadium, Utalii (Stima Club), Jacaranda Grounds, and Kibera DC Grounds.

The zones, strategically located within city neighborhoods, will offer fans the opportunity to follow the match in comfort while easing crowd pressure on the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

The CS noted that the move complements the government's broader efforts to ensure a safe, inclusive, and enjoyable football experience for all supporters.

"These fan zones will bring the stadium atmosphere closer to the people, while helping us manage attendance at Kasarani in line with CAF's requirements," he said.

As part of tournament safety protocols, the Government is deploying additional security personnel to safeguard fans, players, teams, and officials at the stadium.

Only spectators with valid match tickets will be allowed entry into the venue, in strict compliance with CAF directives.

CAF has set a maximum attendance of 27,000 fans for the Sunday match to maintain safety and order.