Somalia: Jubaland Rebukes Villa Somalia Over Gedo Conflict Allegations

Kismayo, Somalia — Jubaland state issued a strongly worded statement rebuking the Somali federal government following a late-night communique from Villa Somalia that addressed the ongoing conflict in the Gedo region.

In the statement, Jubaland rejected accusations leveled against its administration and claimed that the latest outbreak of violence was initiated by federal forces under the direct orders of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud. The regional state accused former security minister Abdirashid Janan of executing the offensive.

"The latest attack was launched by government forces on the orders of President Hassan, and carried out by Abdirashid Janan," the statement read.

Jubaland further vowed to resist any attempts to undermine its authority, accusing the federal government of seeking to dismantle both the regional administration and Somalia's federal structure.

"The Jubaland government reiterates its firm position to oppose any attempt aimed at dismantling the Jubaland administration and the federal system of Somalia -- a goal clearly pursued by the accused, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud," the statement said.

The regional state also extended its condolences to the families of soldiers who were killed in the recent clashes, blaming the Somali president for what it described as "unfortunate and unnecessary bloodshed" in the town of Beled-Hawo, Gedo region.

"The Jubaland government offers its heartfelt condolences to the families, relatives, and the people of Jubaland for the loss of our soldiers in this senseless conflict orchestrated by the accused Hassan Sheikh Mohamud," the statement concluded.

Tensions between Jubaland and the federal government have periodically flared in the Gedo region, a politically contested area that has witnessed repeated clashes over control and governance.