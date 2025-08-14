Somalia: Jubaland Rebukes Villa Somalia Over Gedo Conflict Allegations

13 August 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Kismayo, Somalia — Jubaland state issued a strongly worded statement rebuking the Somali federal government following a late-night communique from Villa Somalia that addressed the ongoing conflict in the Gedo region.

In the statement, Jubaland rejected accusations leveled against its administration and claimed that the latest outbreak of violence was initiated by federal forces under the direct orders of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud. The regional state accused former security minister Abdirashid Janan of executing the offensive.

"The latest attack was launched by government forces on the orders of President Hassan, and carried out by Abdirashid Janan," the statement read.

Jubaland further vowed to resist any attempts to undermine its authority, accusing the federal government of seeking to dismantle both the regional administration and Somalia's federal structure.

"The Jubaland government reiterates its firm position to oppose any attempt aimed at dismantling the Jubaland administration and the federal system of Somalia -- a goal clearly pursued by the accused, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud," the statement said.

The regional state also extended its condolences to the families of soldiers who were killed in the recent clashes, blaming the Somali president for what it described as "unfortunate and unnecessary bloodshed" in the town of Beled-Hawo, Gedo region.

"The Jubaland government offers its heartfelt condolences to the families, relatives, and the people of Jubaland for the loss of our soldiers in this senseless conflict orchestrated by the accused Hassan Sheikh Mohamud," the statement concluded.

Tensions between Jubaland and the federal government have periodically flared in the Gedo region, a politically contested area that has witnessed repeated clashes over control and governance.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.