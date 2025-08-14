Africa: Somali Delegation Attends Africa Water Investment Summit in Cape Town

13 August 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Cape Town, South Africa — A high-level delegation from the Federal Government of Somalia, led by the country's Second Deputy Prime Minister, Jibril Abdirashid Haji Abdi, is currently in Cape Town to attend the Africa Water Investment Summit.

The summit brings together African leaders, policymakers, and development partners with the goal of accelerating investment in water infrastructure and ensuring water security across the continent.

Somalia views water investment as a strategic priority, essential for building resilience against worsening climate impacts, adapting to and mitigating climate change, fostering sustainable economic growth, and promoting long-term stability.

During the summit, the Somali delegation is expected to hold bilateral meetings with representatives from participating countries and international development institutions to strengthen partnerships and attract support for Somalia's water sector.

The summit is seen as a critical platform for African nations to secure funding and technical cooperation aimed at addressing pressing water challenges amid growing climate pressures.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.