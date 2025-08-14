Africa: Somali Delegation Attends Africa Water Investment Summit in Cape Town

Cape Town, South Africa — A high-level delegation from the Federal Government of Somalia, led by the country's Second Deputy Prime Minister, Jibril Abdirashid Haji Abdi, is currently in Cape Town to attend the Africa Water Investment Summit.

The summit brings together African leaders, policymakers, and development partners with the goal of accelerating investment in water infrastructure and ensuring water security across the continent.

Somalia views water investment as a strategic priority, essential for building resilience against worsening climate impacts, adapting to and mitigating climate change, fostering sustainable economic growth, and promoting long-term stability.

During the summit, the Somali delegation is expected to hold bilateral meetings with representatives from participating countries and international development institutions to strengthen partnerships and attract support for Somalia's water sector.

The summit is seen as a critical platform for African nations to secure funding and technical cooperation aimed at addressing pressing water challenges amid growing climate pressures.