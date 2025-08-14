Tunisia-China - Untapped Opportunities in Trade and Tourism

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunis, August 13 (TAP/Khadija Bousselmi) - "Beijing and Tunis can further develop their relations, particularly in the areas of trade and tourism, in light of the cooperation between China and the Arab world, whose prospects appear broader," former Chinese diplomat Wu Sisco said on Wednesday in Beijing.

In a statement to a TAP journalist attending a training programme in Beijing for Arab journalists, Sisco added that the relationship between Tunisia and China is based on "mutual understanding regarding many international and regional issues."

"We have great opportunities for cooperation, particularly in the tourism sector, especially since Tunisia is a beautiful country, and the Chinese are well aware of that and relations between the two countries have been excellent for a long time," he further stated.

Speaking at a conference titled "The Sino-Tunisian Cooperation Forum Deepens the Foundations of Comprehensive Strategic Relations between China and the Arab World in the New Era", the former Chinese diplomat noted that the Arab world is facing "tremendous pressures" that have pushed it to seek friendly countries and expand its diplomatic network at a time when China is entering a new phase of development.

He also pointed out that "the Arab world represents a large share of developing countries and maintains close, traditional, and mutually beneficial relations with China. This reality led to the creation of the Arab-Chinese Forum, which will be held in China in 2026."

According to him, the establishment of Sino-Arab relations reflects a shared desire to open new horizons and build a better, independent world.

The diplomat also stressed the importance of youth in this strategic relationship between China and the Arab world and the need to develop their capacities by strengthening cooperation and exchange visits, as well as promoting innovation in order to make the Arab-Chinese Cooperation Forum a success.

Among the possible areas of Sino-Arab cooperation, he mentioned satellites, which "will open a new path in space exploration," and artificial intelligence along with its related architecture.

China's GDP for 2024 is estimated at $18.9 trillion, ranking second in the world with a growth rate of about 5%, representing roughly 16.9% of the size of the global GDP.

Trade between Tunisia and China in 2024 amounted to about 9.2 billion Tunisian dinars, posting a 8% increase compared to 2023. There are still untapped export opportunities to the Chinese market worth more than US$214 million.

These amounts include around US$20 million for olive oil, US$15 million for fishery products, and US$2.5 million for dates, figures that, according to the Export Promotion Centre (CEPEX), highlight the significant potential to reduce the trade deficit and improve the balance of trade between the two countries.

English: Samir Ben Romdhane