Tunisia: President of Republic Visits Delegation of Sejnane, Bizerte [update1]

13 August 2025
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Bizerte, August 13 — President Kais Saied, on Wednesday evening, paid an unannounced visit to the delegation of Sejnane in the governorate of Bizerte.

In the presence of the governor of Bizerte, the President of the Republic visited craftswoman Sabiha Ayari, one of the most renowned specialists in pottery making in Tunisia and abroad, at her exhibition space in the El Mrifeg area.

During his visit to the region, which coincides with Tunisia's celebration of National Women's Day on August 13 of each year, the President of the Republic also inspected a series of stalls set up along Regional Road 51 in the area for the display and promotion of Sejnane pottery.

This pottery is one of the distinctive features of the delegation, the region, and Tunisia as a whole, and is listed as part of UNESCO's intangible heritage.

The Head of State engaged with local residents, young and old alike.

He listened attentively to their spontaneous demands and concerns, which were mainly related to social and developmental issues.

The President of the Republic reaffirmed his continued commitment to construction and building, and to making every effort to break away from the previous development model and promote all regions of the country without exception.

