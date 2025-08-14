Uganda: ICPAU Launches 2025 Accountancy Service Awards, Winners to Shine in October

Kampala — The Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU) today (Aug.13) launched the 2025 edition of the prestigious Accountancy Service Awards (ASA) in Kampala.

The announcement was led by CPA Sandra Batte, chair of the Accountancy Service Awards Committee, who emphasised the role of the Awards in recognising exceptional service in the accountancy profession.

Since their inception in 2015, the ASA have honoured outstanding contributions to the profession, boosted career opportunities and leadership prospects, strengthened trust between accountants and their clients or employers, and enhanced both personal and institutional brands. The annual celebration recognises individuals and organisations whose work advances the accountancy profession in Uganda and beyond.

For the first time, the ASA will be held as a stand-alone event, separate from the ICPAU Annual Seminar. The awards ceremony will take place on 3 October 2025. Nominees are proposed by ICPAU members, students, and the general public, before being selected by the Institute's Members Services Committee. The Awards provide a platform to celebrate those who uphold ethical values, deliver exceptional service, and contribute to national development.

The 2025 edition will feature eight categories, including the ICPAU Gold Service Award, CPA of the Year Award, Young Accountant of the Year Award, Woman Accountant of the Year Award, Finance Team of the Year Award, Accounting Firm of the Year Award, Institutional Partner of the Year Award, and the Unique Humanitarian Award.

Reflecting on the 2024 edition, CPA Mary Theresa Kiggundu was recognised as Woman Accountant of the Year, while CPA Joseph Osako earned the Young Accountant of the Year Award. CPA Keto Kayemba received the prestigious Gold Service Award, and Pastor Gary Skinner was honoured with the Unique Humanitarian Award for his extraordinary contributions to humanity in Uganda. Institutional winners included the Uganda National Oil Company, which was named Institutional Partner of the Year, and CPA Uganda - Ankole Region, recognised as Regional Members Network of the Year. John Bosco Ntangaare was also granted ICPAU Honorary Membership for his remarkable service to the profession.

Winners of the 2025 Accountancy Service Awards will be announced during the ceremony on 3 October 2025.