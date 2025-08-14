East Africa: Chief Justice Meets East Africa Magistrates and Judges Association Delegation

Mogadishu - The Chief Justice of Somalia, Mr. Bashe Yusuf Ahmed, along with senior officials from the country's judicial institutions, held an important meeting with a visiting delegation from the East Africa Magistrates and Judges Association (EAMJA), currently on an official visit to Somalia.

The two sides discussed ways to cooperate in advancing the judiciary, exchanging ideas on how to leverage Somalia's membership in the association, and addressing the need for continuous collaboration.

The EAMJA representatives presented the history of the association, projects implemented in member states, and opportunities for cooperation in training, experience sharing, and harmonizing judicial standards.

The delegation's visit aims to strengthen relations and cooperation among judicial institutions in the region and explore Somalia's potential membership in the organization.