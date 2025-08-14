Somalia Executes Three Al-Shabaab Militants Convicted of Deadly Attacks in Mogadishu and Lower Shabelle

Somalia's military court has carried out the death sentence by firing squad against three convicted members of the militant group Al-Shabaab, officials confirmed on Thursday morning.

The execution, conducted at the Tiirka Caddaaladda (Pillar of Justice) in Mogadishu, marks the latest in a series of capital punishments aimed at deterring terrorism in the country.

The three men -- Abuukar Ahmed Mohamed (Anwar), Hamsa Jeylaani Abdullahi (Abtiga), and Hassan Ali Hussein (Garaad) -- were identified as long-serving members of the Khawarij, the government's term for the Al-Shabaab extremist network.

According to court documents, the men were found guilty of carrying out targeted killings, assassinations, and bombings in both Mogadishu and the Lower Shabelle region. Their operations, prosecutors said, specifically targeted government officials, security forces, and civilians seen as opposing the militant group.

The court concluded that the attacks orchestrated by the convicts had caused multiple deaths, widespread fear, and significant damage to public safety and stability.

The execution was carried out early Thursday, August 14, 2025, at the Tiirka Caddaaladda in Mogadishu -- a site historically used by Somali authorities for public executions of those convicted of serious crimes such as terrorism and murder.

Military court judges ruled that the crimes committed by the three men were premeditated acts of terrorism that met the threshold for capital punishment under Somali law. The court emphasized that the executions were intended to serve as both justice for the victims and a warning to others planning similar acts.

The Somali Military Court, which has jurisdiction over terrorism-related offenses, tried the three men in separate hearings earlier this year. Evidence presented included eyewitness testimony, forensic reports, and intelligence findings linking the convicts to multiple deadly incidents.

Each of the defendants was given legal representation during the trial, officials said, and their convictions were upheld after an appeal process, clearing the way for the sentence to be carried out.

Somalia has in recent years accelerated the prosecution and execution of convicted Al-Shabaab members, as part of a wider government strategy to weaken the group's operational capabilities. The Tiirka Caddaaladda executions, often public and closely guarded by security forces, are intended to reinforce the state's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism.

Human rights organizations have occasionally criticized the pace of military court trials in Somalia, urging more transparency. However, Somali officials insist that due process is followed and that capital punishment remains a legal option under the country's penal code for the most severe crimes.

In a statement following the executions, the Somali government reiterated its commitment to "delivering swift and decisive justice against those who spill innocent blood." Security forces in Mogadishu and surrounding regions have been placed on heightened alert amid concerns that Al-Shabaab could attempt retaliatory attacks.

The government urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity, stressing that the fight against terrorism requires both military action and community cooperation.