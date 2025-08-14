Kenya: Govt Sends Special Team to Probe Siakago Arson, Warns Rogue Officers

Nairobi — The government has dispatched a special investigative team to Siakago Town, Mbeere North, following two days of unrest that left several businesses reduced to ashes and residents nursing injuries.

Public Service, Human Capital Development and Special Programmes Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku, addressing a community meeting at the Mbeere North Deputy County Commissioner's Grounds, promised swift justice for victims and uncompromising action against perpetrators including any government officials found culpable.

"No one will be spared. Any officer found to have abetted or ignored these crimes will face the full force of the law," Ruku said, warning that rogue elements within the civil service would not be shielded.

The CS condemned what he described as a worrying trend of corruption within police ranks, citing reports that officers were demanding bribes before helping crime victims.

"This is unacceptable. Public officers are entrusted to serve with integrity, not to extort citizens," he said.

Ruku noted that the government had recently invested in upgrading Siakago Police Station and other local institutions, and would not tolerate negligence or misconduct by those entrusted to serve.

Residents at the meeting shared troubling accounts of police inaction and bribery. Businessman Peter Mutiru, whose hardware store was destroyed in the violence, claimed CCTV footage captured police officers shielding the attackers. He said his losses amounted to nearly Sh5 million.

Other locals complained about unscrupulous muguka traders who allegedly disappeared without paying for consignments, worsening the economic fallout from the attacks.

The special investigation team is expected to begin work immediately. Residents expressed hope the probe would expose those responsible and restore public trust in law enforcement.

Ruku urged the community to remain peaceful and united as investigations continue.

"Peace and social cohesion are essential for development and security in this region," he said.