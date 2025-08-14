Africa: IATF 2025 - Algeria Aims for Breakthrough Success to Boost Trade in Africa

Algiers — Algeria will host on September 4-10 the 4th Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF 2025) with the ambition of making this event a real lever for boosting trade, attract investments and foster the economic integration of the continent.

Organized under the theme "A gateway to new opportunities," the trade fair is meant to be the most ambitious since the launch of the IATF in 2018, both in terms of the number of involved actors and the planned economic agreements.

With more than 2,000 exhibitors from 75 countries pays, 35,000 professional visitors expected, trade agreements and investors may exceed 44 billion dollars, the IATF 2025 is a major catalyst for African economic integration.

Hosted at the Exhibition Centre of Algiers, the continental event will be held in collaboration with the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), the initiator of the fair, the African Union Commission, and the Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The exhibition programme is particularly rich. In addition to the multi-sector exhibition (agriculture, industry, energy, finance, health, transport, research, innovation, start-ups, etc.), several events are planned.

The events include the trade and investment forum, the Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX), B2B meetings, as well as a special day dedicated to the African diaspora and the African Motor Show.

The fair will be marked by spaces dedicated to young African entrepreneurs who are creating start-ups, university students and researchers.

The event's agenda will also include special events dedicated to countries and entities from the public and private sectors to showcase their opportunities in trade, investment, tourism and culture.

The stated ambition is to make this edition the most memorable IATF ever in terms of economic impact and international visibility, while reaffirming Algeria's role as a driving force for African development.

To ensure the success of the Fair, Algeria is mobilising the necessary organisational and logistical resources to make this major event a lever for economic growth.