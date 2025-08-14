Somalia: Somali Cabinet Passes Mining, Employment Laws Amid Ongoing Anti-Militant Push

14 August 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's Council of Ministers convened its weekly meeting on Thursday, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Salah Ahmed Jama, where two key legislative proposals were approved to bolster economic growth and youth employment.

The cabinet endorsed the Regulatory Framework for Private Employment Agencies and the Draft Mining Bill, measures aimed at enhancing job creation and promoting investment in the country's underdeveloped natural resources sector.

During the session, the Council also received a briefing from security agencies, focusing on intensified operations against extremist insurgents in various parts of the country.

Ministers praised the recent gains made by Somali security forces in the ongoing offensive against the Al-Shabaab militant group, stating that the progress has led to improved security and territorial recovery.

The federal government reaffirmed its commitment to fighting terrorism, strengthening national security, and creating a conducive environment for both domestic and foreign investment in a bid to ensure lasting peace and prosperity.

