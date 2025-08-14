South Africa: Bulelwa Ntlola Transforms Lives Through Plastic Waste Recycling in Rural Eastern Cape

12 August 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Sporadic clean-ups in her hometown would not solve the problem of degradation of both people and the environment, so she came up with a plan.

Sporadic clean-ups in her hometown would not solve the problem of degradation of both people and the environment, so she came up with a plan.

After nearly two decades spent in finance and private banking, Bulelwa Ntlola expected to return to consulting or hospitality. But those plans changed after a visit back to her Eastern Cape hometown of Dimbaza.

Ntlola was struck by the scale of the problem that waste and its inadequate removal and disposal posed to the community and the environment in which she was born and raised.

"I saw first hand how poverty, unemployment and environmental degradation were intertwined. People felt discouraged and defeated, and everywhere I looked there were open spaces filled with waste."

This got Ntlola thinking about solutions. She realised short-term ones like clean-up campaigns wouldn't address the crisis meaningfully.

"People needed a reason to care and, more importantly, see a benefit."

While in Dimbaza, she encountered young men who had been written off by their communities.

"Many of them were seen as troublemakers or criminals, often called 'mamparas'... These were young people trapped in cycles of crime, drug use and hopelessness. In the eyes of society, they were outcasts, but I saw something...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.