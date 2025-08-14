South Africa: Dewald Brevis Sets SA Record, Lights Up Darwin With Maiden T20i Century

12 August 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa 218 for 7 (Dewald Brevis 125*) beat Australia 165 (Tim David 50, Corbin Bosch 3-20, Kwena Maphaka 3-57) by 53 runs

Dewald Brevis struck a sublime century to guide South Africa to 218 for seven and an eventual 53-run win over Australia in Darwin to tie the series 1-1, headed into the final match on Saturday.

It was an exhibition of clean hitting by the 22-year-old who now has the record for the highest T20I score for South Africa.

He bludgeoned an undefeated 125 off 56 deliveries, surpassing the 119 off 56 balls former captain Faf du Plessis struck against West Indies in 2015.

Brevis aimed straight and he aimed long as he smacked most of his boundaries back over the bowlers' heads, showing some finesse when doing so by holding his head down until after the point of contact, lifting it only once the ball had sailed over the ropes in what has become his trademark style.

The stylish batter clubbed eight massive sixes and 12 fours in his record-breaking knock, with six of those maximums coming off the spin of either Glenn Maxwell or Adam Zampa, who he took a particular liking to.

