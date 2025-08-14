Nigeria: Minister Wants More Investment in Women Artisans

Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has said empowering women artisans is not an act of charity but a strategic economic imperative. She highlighted the immense potential of Nigerian women in driving national prosperity.

Speaking in Abuja at the unveiling of TIKERA Africa - a platform championing African creativity and enterprise, the minister described the initiative as a "transformative space" that fuses innovation, identity, and economic empowerment.

"Investing in women artisans is not charity - it's smart economics," she said. "Creativity is currency, skill is power, and potential is limitless."

She commended Bayo Omoboriowo, founder and CEO of TIKERA Africa, for creating a platform that "feels like stepping into Nigeria itself -- a true celebration of our heritage and ingenuity."

The Minister noted that the launch aligns with President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, which envisions a $1 trillion economy anchored on inclusive growth and harnessing the potential of Nigeria's over 150 million women and girls.

She described this demographic as "the engine of our economy and cultural strength."

She highlighted key initiatives supporting women's empowerment, including the Nigeria for Women Project, a $500 million initiative impacting 4.5 million women through affinity groups.

"Women Agro-Value Expansion (WAVE) - Integrating women into national agro-industrial value chains.

"Renewed Hope Social Impact Investment Programme - Targeting empowerment for 10 million Nigerian women.

"Mariam Babangida National Centre for Women Development - Now offering certified artisan training programs."

She added that TIKERA Africa is not just a platform but a movement. "We are building economic power for our women. They are not just part of the Renewed Hope Agenda -- they embody it."

In his remarks, TIKERA Africa CEO Bayo Omoboriowo emphasised the need to shift Nigeria's creative industry beyond exhibitions and occasional sales.

"Our mission is to ensure that the child of nobody can become somebody without knowing anybody," he stated. "We want to create jobs, reduce poverty, and make cultural energy a true economic force."

TIKERA Africa's board chairman, John Momoh, echoed this vision, calling the platform a bold leap in connecting African talent to global opportunity.

"TIKERA will take creativity from the streets to the global stage -- ensuring no idea or dream is left in the shadows."