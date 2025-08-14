Liberia: Montserrado's District 17 - Liberty Investment Begins 2km Concrete Pavement and Drainage Project in Five Communities

The Liberty Investment Company Liberia Limited has embarked on the construction of about two kilometers of reinforced concrete pavement and drainage construction in five sub-communities in District # 17, Montserrado County.

The company is the sole producer of the famous Aqualife Mineral Water and other non-alcoholic beverages on the Liberian market.

The project is being reportedly supervised by the Ministry of Public Works.

Speaking in an interview with Reporters at the premises of the company in Red Hill Field, outside Monrovia on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, the Human Resource Manager of the company, Boakai Sirleaf, disclosed that the construction of the roads is in keeping with the company's corporate social responsibility to citizens in its operational area.

He said the gesture was also in fulfillment of the subsisting relationship and love between the community dwellers and the company.

"When you are doing a business in a community and majority of the people who are working with you and making the company to be the number one in the country, you have to give back to the community. This also creates security-when you give back to the community," he stated.

Sirleaf emphasized that the initiative is a reaffirmation of the company's willingness and commitment to address the numerous constraints confronting the locals in its operational area.

He said the roads are being constructed with quality steel rods, cement and others to last for a prolong period of time for the benefit of the citizens.

According to him, the company has been supporting many initiatives including district and community tournaments, beauty pageants, amongst others.

Sirleaf disclosed that about 32 residents of the community have also been awarded scholarships at grade school and university levels.

He stressed that the company's support to education is to ensure that sons and daughters hailing from the Red Hill Field community are able to contribute towards the development of their community and Liberia at large.

He, however, put the cost of the ongoing reinforced concrete pavement and drainage construction at approximately US$500,000.

"If you want to have good quality, your surroundings have to be cleaned. We don't only keep the interior of our premises clean, but we also want to keep the exterior clean. We stand as the number one water producing company in the country because we produced quality products. All of our machines are automated. Cleanliness is the primary goal of our company. We look at our employees as families, "he said.

He observed that major consumers of the company's premier product Aqualife Water are Liberians and as such, the company will continue to support initiatives and ventures to address some of the challenges being faced by citizens, not only in its operational area, but other places. "We will continue to meet the demand of the Liberian people and our workers. We also take the communities as our own."

But Sirleaf lauded residents of the community for supporting the company in the execution of the project.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Red Hill Field Community, Jerry Yarkpa, commended the company for living up to its commitment made to residents.

He recalled that since his ascendancy to the chairmanship, the company has been very supportive in developing the community and rendering assistance to the locals.

"For the fact that the company has commenced the project, I much commend their efforts; they have been doing a lot for residents in this community and they have vowed to work with my administration. We are proud of them being in our community."

Yarkpa pointed out that prior to the ongoing construction project, roads in the five sub-communities in Red Hill Field were in deplorable conditions-a situation which made it difficult for pregnant women and others to ply-especially during the rainy season.

He named White Compound, Down Red Hill Field, Tyre Shop, Central Red Hill, and Sam Gibson Road Communities as areas that will benefit from the concrete pavement and drainage system being carried out by the company.

He noted that the drainage system being constructed by the company would help address flooding in the various communities.

"The roads were very bad when I took over and so, I told the company that the water was embarrassing us especially the Down Red Hill Field where so many people live. They previously bought us a water pump to pump the water from the community and indeed we are happy that today they have started the road project. They are doing extremely well," Yarkpa uttered.

Yarkpa mentioned that residents of the community have been very supportive by clearing out their structures constructed on the way side to create way for the ongoing project.

He said few community dwellers are teaming up with other local and foreign engineers to speed up the completion of the project.

"The communities will maintain the roads because we are the greater beneficiaries," he added.