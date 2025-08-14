Uganda: KCB Bank Uganda Partners With Motorsport Federation for Fort Portal Rally

KCB Bank Uganda has announced its partnership with the Federation of Motorsport Clubs of Uganda (FMU) for the upcoming Fort Portal Rally, set to take place from 23-24 August 2025. The announcement was made at the Supremacy Lounge on Makerere Hill Road, reaffirming the bank's long-standing commitment to Ugandan motorsport.

The Fort Portal Rally will be the fifth round of the National Rally Championship (NRC) and will cover over 137 kilometres across Fort Portal and Kyenjojo districts.

Highlights include the challenging "Duncan's Bridge" on the Mpanga Stage, the Harugongo Stage finishing near the Kyakaigo Race Track, and a double-track super special stage in Kyenjojo town that promises head-to-head racing excitement.

KCB Bank Uganda has been a consistent supporter of motorsport, having recently invested UGX 80 million in the Pearl of Africa Rally 2025 and UGX 167 million to back three rally drivers. The bank has also partnered in events such as the Bugerere Stabex EMC Rally. For this year's Fort Portal event, KCB drivers Mukula George Jr, Nasser Mutebi, and Oscar Ntambi will compete.

"Our support to motorsports is a mirror of our brand promise, For People For Better," said Sheila Awori, Acting Head of Marketing and Communications at KCB Bank Uganda.

"Through continued sponsorship of rallies like this one, we are fuelling dreams, connecting with communities, and championing performance in Ugandan motorsport. We also encourage fans to open accounts with KCB Bank at our Fort Portal branch to be part of the excitement."

KCB rally driver Nasser Mutebi expressed gratitude for the bank's sponsorship and called for safety on the rally routes. Uganda Motor Club Vice President Stuart Kimera commended the sponsors, noting that fans can look forward to "a lot of fun activities" during the weekend.

Beyond motorsport, KCB Bank Uganda invests in other sports including golf, rugby, and volleyball, alongside a nationwide tree-planting initiative targeting 15,000 trees.

So far, the bank has planted 300 trees at Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa, 1,000 along Bugerere rally tracks, and plans to add 2,000 more in Fort Portal during the rally weekend