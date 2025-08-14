Uganda: Richardson to Seek Help Following Airport Arrest

13 August 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Nile Post Editor

American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson says she will seek help following her arrest over allegations of domestic violence.

The 25-year-old was detained on July 27 at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport following an altercation with boyfriend and fellow US athlete Christian Coleman.

A police report said footage appeared to show Coleman being shoved into a wall, before Richardson threw an item at him.

Commenting on her arrest for the first time in a social media post, the Olympic gold and silver medallist said: "I'm taking this time to not only see myself but get myself a certain level of help that overall is going to reflect who I truly am."

Coleman did not want to participate in the investigation and "declined to be a victim", the police officer's report stated.

Richardson was released the following day.

Richardson apologised to Coleman, saying: "I love him and to him I can't apologise enough".

When the footage of the incident became public Coleman described Richardson as "a human being, and a great person".

He told the Athletic: "She has a lot of things going on, a lot of emotions and forces going on inside of her that not only I can't understand, but nobody can."

Following her arrest, USA Track and Field said it was "aware of the reports" but would "not be commenting on this matter".

Richardson won silver in the 100m at the Paris Olympics and gold as part of the USA's 4x100m relay team.

She is also due to defend her 100m and 4x100m relay titles at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, which starts on 13 September.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.