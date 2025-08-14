Uganda: Case Hospital Unveils State-of-the-Art Cath Lab to Boost Cardiac Care

Case Hospital has launched a state-of-the-art cardiac catheterization laboratory (cath lab), providing advanced, minimally invasive treatment options for heart and vascular diseases.

The facility is part of the hospital's Case at 30 initiative, aimed at improving early detection, prevention, and treatment of heart conditions, which are increasingly prevalent in Uganda.

Unveiled in Kampala on Monday, the cath lab positions Case Hospital among the few private health facilities in the country offering advanced interventional cardiac care.

It caters to conditions such as coronary artery disease, pulmonary hypertension, arrhythmias, and stroke, using technology that allows access to organs through blood vessels without opening the chest.

Hospital CEO Dr. Sebbaale Kato said the investment will reduce the need for Ugandans to travel abroad for specialized treatment.

"Our goal is to save lives by offering advanced and effective interventions for heart conditions. This lab enables precise diagnosis and treatment of coronary artery disease and heart attacks, representing our commitment to world-class healthcare right here at home," he said.

Dr. Sebbaale explained that his vision for a comprehensive medical facility stemmed from challenges experienced during his training in hospitals that lacked essential diagnostic services, forcing patients to seek X-rays, laboratory tests, and treatment elsewhere, often at high cost and with dangerous delays.

In-house physician Dr. Andrew Ddamulira said the facility can unblock blood vessels, insert stents, and perform clot-removal procedures for stroke patients to minimize long-term damage.

It also offers timely interventions such as pacemaker and defibrillator placement to prevent sudden cardiac arrest.

"Patients typically experience shorter hospital stays and faster recovery times due to the minimally invasive nature of these procedures," he noted.

The hospital's Medical Director, Dr. Mirriam Apyio, added that the specialized vascular unit will help prevent amputations by improving circulation in patients with blocked vessels.

She said the lab would improve survival rates, enable quicker recoveries, and reduce the need for invasive surgeries.

Public Relations and Marketing Manager Birungi Evelyn said the cath lab complements Case Hospital's broad range of services, which include intensive care, maternal health, dialysis, diagnostics, and specialist care.

"Our goal is to remain fluent in healthcare, adapting to community needs while setting the standard for quality and compassion," she said.

As part of its anniversary celebrations, the hospital will hold free medical outreaches in Entebbe, Kira, and Jinja, offering blood pressure, blood sugar, body mass index (BMI), ECG screenings, vascular assessments, and cardiovascular health education.