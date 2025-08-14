Malawi: 'A Mother to the Nation Has Fallen' - - Chakwera Weeps for Senior Chief Kachindamoto

"Her legacy of hard work, patriotism, and dedication to the marginalized remains an inspiration."

Those were the heavy, grief-soaked words of President Dr Lazarus Chakwera on Thursday as he and the First Lady led the nation in mourning the passing of Senior Chief Kachindamoto -- a towering figure in Dedza, a fearless defender of girls, and a heartbeat of her people.

The President's voice, laced with sorrow, painted the picture of a woman who was more than a chief -- she was a mother to the nation. Through years of service, she broke chains of harmful traditions, pulled girls out of forced marriages, and gave them the gift of school. Her work earned her both local and global recognition, but it was the lives she touched, the tears she wiped, and the futures she rebuilt that remain her true legacy.

On Wednesday, August 13, 2025, the drumbeat of the Kachindamoto royal family fell silent. The loss is being felt far beyond Dedza's rolling hills -- it has pierced villages, classrooms, and the hearts of countless women and children who saw in her a champion, a shield, and a light in their darkest days.

As Malawi bows its head in mourning, one truth remains: the name Kachindamoto will not fade. It will be spoken in stories of courage, etched in the hearts she fought for, and carried forward by those who believe, as she did, that no child should be left behind.