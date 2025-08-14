Kenya: Fake Graphic Claims Kenyan Legislator Babu Owino Vowed to Back Rivals If Denied Party Backing for Nairobi Governor Bid

Fake graphic claims Kenyan legislator Babu Owino vowed to back rivals if denied party backing for Nairobi governor bid

IN SHORT: According to a viral graphic, popular Kenyan MP Babu Owino said he would deputise a rival party's candidate if his own party refused to support him in his bid to become governor. But the graphic is fake.

A graphic circulating on Facebook claims that Kenyan lawmaker Paul Ongili Owino, popularly known as Babu Owino, has declared: "If my party backs Sakaja, I'll be the deputy to the DCP governor candidate."

Johnson Sakaja has been the governor of Nairobi, Kenya's capital, since 2022. DCP is the Democracy for the Citizens Party, led by former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua. Owino, the member of parliament for Embakasi East, was elected on an Orange Democratic Party (ODM) ticket.

The DCP is the opposition, while the ODM is part of the government.

The graphic features a photo of Owino and the logo of Nation Africa, a Kenyan media house, and is designed to mimic a breaking news alert.

It appears to reference Owino's declared interest in running for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat held by Sakaja.

This graphic also appears elsewhere on Facebook. It alludes to the political choice facing the ODM party because while Owino is popular, he is also a vocal critic of his party's controversial deal to be part of Kenya's government.

But did Nation Africa publish this graphic claiming Owino said he would align himself with DCP? We checked.

Fake graphic

We searched for the graphic on Nation Africa's official website, Facebook and X, but did not find it.

Nation Africa rebranded in April 2025, retiring digital cards that featured only the "N" logo. The media company adopted the whole "Daily Nation" branding for all its visuals and updated its corporate colours from mustard yellow, black, white and red to a new palette of blue, white and grey.

The circulating graphic uses the outdated logo and colour scheme.

Furthermore, a statement as politically significant as Owino claiming he would align with the DCP or deputise its candidate for the governor's race would have been covered by many reputable news outlets.

This is due to Owino's national profile, with the legislator reported as a leading contender to be the capital's governor in the 2027 elections. We did not find such coverage.

He has also declared that he will run with or without his party's backing.

The graphic is fake and its claims false.