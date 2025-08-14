Nigeria: Viral Message Criticising Nigerian President's 'Extravagant Spending' Is Not From Former Central Bank Governor Muhammadu Sanusi

Viral message criticising Nigerian president's 'extravagant spending' is not from former central bank governor Muhammadu Sanusi

IN SHORT: A message criticising Nigerian president Bola Tinubu's "extravagant spending" has been circulating on social media. But it is from popular Nigerian singer Charles Oputa. Ignore posts attributing it to the disputed emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi.

Several Facebook users have attributed a lengthy message to Muhammadu Sanusi II, the emir of Kano in Nigeria.

In it, Sanusi appears to be responding to Nigerian president Bola Tinubu's statement about inheriting a "dilapidated Nigeria" from his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari.

Part of one post, dated 16 July 2025, reads: "President Bola Ahmad Tinubu I Totally Disagree With You That You Inherited A Dilapidated Nigeria From The Former President Muhammadu Buhari Below Are My Reasons."

The message then lists what it claims to be "extravagant spendings" under Tinubu's government.

Sanusi is the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria. He became the emir of Kano in 2014. He was removed in 2020 and reinstated in 2024. But his reinstatement is on hold following a court order.

Buhari was Nigeria's president from 2015 to 2023. He died on 13 July 2025.

Since taking over as president, Tinubu has blamed Buhari for many of the country's problems, including economic challenges and the conflict between local farmers and herders.

The same message can be found here and here. (Note: See more instances at the end of this report.)

But is it from Sanusi? We checked.

Message not from Sanusi

Sanusi is an outspoken leader whose comments about the government and its policies often make headlines. But there is no report from any credible media house about Sanusi making this particular statement.

A search of keywords from the message led us to an article attributing it to Nigerian singer Charles Oputa, also known as Charly Boy.

The message first appeared on Oputa's official X account on 4 August 2024, alongside a photo of Tinubu.

The circulating statement is from Oputa, not Sanusi.

