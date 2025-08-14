Kenya: Steer Clear of the Scam Tactics Used in This Fake Online Ad for Hundreds of Jobs At Kenyan Roads Agency

Steer clear of the scam tactics used in this fake online ad for hundreds of jobs at Kenyan roads agency

IN SHORT: A viral advert falsely claimed the Kenya Urban Roads Authority was looking to hire more than 800 people. While the supposed deadline has lapsed, users should be aware of the common scam tactics it uses.

A job ad posted on Facebook in July 2025 claimed that the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) was looking to fill hundreds of vacancies across the country.

Kura is a government agency that maintains roads in the country's urban areas.

It claimed the company was looking for civil engineers, interns, data clerks, security officers and procurement officers, among others.

The ad instructed applicants to send their cover letters and CVs to a listed address, saying successful candidates would be contacted on a "rolling basis".

Kenya's high youth unemployment rate creates fertile ground for scams like this. Many young people are left vulnerable and eager for opportunities, which scammers exploit by posing as government agencies or international organisations.

But was it genuine? No.

Fake job ad

We noticed several signs that this job advertisement was inauthentic, which social media users should watch out for in future.

The use of a Gmail address ([email protected]) is a key red flag. Legitimate government agencies use official email domains, such as those ending in @kura.go.ke, in this case, and not free email services. Employment scams often use this tactic to trick people who aren't paying attention.

We searched for the job ad on Kura's official website and its verified X and Facebook pages. There was no mention of this recruitment.

Another issue is the number of positions listed, more than 800. Such a number would lead to a formal public announcement or press release. The absence of such a notice for a major recruitment drive like this on any credible platform is another warning sign.

Jobs at Kenyan government agencies are always publicised through official channels.

Furthermore, the advertisement doesn't include essential details, such as the qualifications required. It only lists job titles and the number of people needed, which is a common feature of fake job posts designed to capture the attention of hopeful applicants.

On 6 July, Kura, through its official Facebook page, disowned the job ad.

"Our attention has been drawn to a fraudulent job advertisement circulating in certain media outlets. We wish to clarify that this advert is fake and does not originate from us," the agency wrote.

It then shared its authentic contacts.

"We strongly advise the public to disregard the misleading information and always verify official communications through our official website, social media platforms, or email. For any clarifications, please contact us via: [email protected] or 0717 105 233/020 272 2222."

