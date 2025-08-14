Sudan: Dr. Kamil Idris Praises National Football Team's Performance, Congratulates On Victory

13 August 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris has praised the national football team's outstanding performance in the African Nations Championship (CHAN 2024), expressing Sudan's pride in the team's 4-0 victory over Nigeria on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister congratulated the team, the technical and administrative staff, and everyone who contributed to this achievement, stating that this victory represents one of the battles the country is waging to advance and provide hope for a brighter future for the Sudanese people.

Dr. Kamil Idris called for maintaining this high national spirit to achieve further progress and success and qualify for the final stages of the tournament. He noted that the team's victories bring joy to the hearts of citizens and confirm the determination and resolve of the Sudanese people to achieve victories in all fields.

