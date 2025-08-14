Sudan: Prime Minister Sends Thank-You Message to His Egyptian Counterpart

- Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris sent a thank-you message to his Egyptian counterpart, Dr. Mustafa Kamal Madbouly, on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister expressed his happiness and thanks to the Egyptian Prime Minister, requesting him to convey his deep gratitude to His Excellency President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi for the generous support and sincere cooperation he received during his recent visit to Egypt.

Dr. Idris described the visit as successful by all standards, attributing this to the wise leadership of His Excellency President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, as it represented an important opportunity to strengthen fraternal relations between the two countries, serving the interests of the two brotherly peoples.

The Prime Minister noted the warm welcome, generous hospitality, and sincere interest in issues of mutual interest. He evaluated the meetings held during the visit as fruitful and constructive, resulting in positive understandings and new horizons for cooperation in various fields, as well as continued support. He expressed his aspiration to continue working for the benefit of both countries and peoples.