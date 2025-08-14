Sudan: Prime Minister Receives Unicef Representative in Sudan

13 August 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris received the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Representative in Sudan, Mr. Sheldon Yett, in his office on Tuesday.

Sheldon Yett expressed the United Nations' gratitude, particularly the UNICEF office, for the historical relations and close cooperation between UNICEF and the Government of Sudan, noting the extensive activities implemented by the UNICEF office in Sudan.

In a press statement, Sheldon Yett said that during the meeting, they reviewed ways to promote children's rights and advance the health, education, water, and child protection sectors, as well as program development, through projects implemented by the UNICEF in cooperation with relevant Sudanese institutions. He added that he requested support for all children's activities throughout Sudan and the delivery of aid to them.

Sheldon Yett stated that the Prime Minister underlined the importance of strengthening the partnership between the Sudanese government and UNICEF, praising the vital role it plays in supporting children in Sudan.

He also stressed the need to continue supporting UNICEF programmes to contribute to building a better future for children and promoting sustainable development.

