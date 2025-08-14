Kenya: PGK Equator Golf Tour Third Leg Tees-Off in Nyandarua County

Nyandarua — Tele-communication company Safaricom is upbeat that its sponsored golfers, Mutahi Kibugu from Nyeri Golf Club, Mohit Mediratta of Sigona, Railways' Samuel Njoroge, and Matthew Wahome of Nyali will excel in the third leg of the Professional Golfers of Kenya (PGK) Equator Tour that is underway at the Mt. Kipipiri Golf & Resort in Nyandarua County.

The four-day event, scheduled for August 14th-17th, will see over 43 professional golfers from across the region battle for the top spot on one of Kenya's most scenic courses.

Backed by corporate sponsors, the tour continues to raise the bar for competitive golf in Kenya, offering golfers a platform for growth and excellence.

With two thrilling legs already concluded at Ruiru Sports Club and Limuru Country Club, the series stays true to its mission: taking the game to diverse courses across the country, and challenging players to adapt and excel in varying conditions.

The four were selected through a draw and represent the Safaricom Corporate Team during the eight-month Equator Tour and other PGK-sanctioned tournaments this season. The four are in action at Kipipiri this weekend.

"As the third leg of the PGK Equator Tour begins, our commitment to nurturing and promoting golf in Kenya remains unwavering. This tour provides these golfers an opportunity to compete at the highest level, inspires the next generation of golfers, and creates economic opportunities within our communities. We are proud to stand alongside PGK in this journey and wish all players success at Mt. Kipipiri," said Dr. Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom PLC.

The second leg was held at Limuru Country Club. It saw Greg Snow emerge champion with a total score of 276, finishing 12 under par. Snow's consistency across all four rounds, highlighted by an impressive second-round 65, kept him firmly in the lead.

Njoroge Kibugu carded a strong closing round of 69 to finish second at 10 under par with a score of 278.

Safaricom-sponsored Mediratta secured third place with a score of 280, finishing eight under par. He edged out Gaita Rodell and John Karichu, who tied for fourth place after scoring 281 and finishing seven under par.

During the tour, Safaricom-sponsored golfers will continue to benefit from branded golf kits, monthly airtime, a device, and incentive cash prizes for winners in each series.

They also have access to financial literacy training, gym sessions, mental coaching, and simulator-based performance analysis to help them continually improve their game.

The PGK Equator Tour is part of the organisation's Player Development Plan (PDP), which provides mentorship and training programmes to equip emerging golfers with the skills, discipline, and exposure needed to compete both locally and internationally.