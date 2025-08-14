Southern Africa: EU Contribution Boosts Disaster Preparedness Efforts in Southern Africa

Nacala — The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) welcomes a €3 million contribution from the European Union (EU) to support a regional initiative aimed at strengthening disaster preparedness across the Southern African Development Community (SADC) specifically in Malawi, Madagascar, Mozambique, Zambia and Zimbabwe. Launched today in Nacala, Mozambique, the project titled: "Strengthening SADC Preparedness: Supporting SHOC for Effective Disaster Response," marks the beginning of a two-year partnership between WFP, and the SADC Humanitarian and Emergency Operations Centre (SHOC), under the umbrella of SADC.

The project aims to strengthen disaster preparedness and ensure that lifesaving assistance reaches people quickly when emergencies strike. It helps the region's ability to respond more rapidly and efficiently, protecting communities before crises escalates.

Key activities include strategic and policy support to facilitate cross-border movement of humanitarian supplies, pre-positioning relief supplies in strategic locations, search and rescue operations, and training of regional emergency response teams.

WFP Malawi will lead coordination and implementation across the five participating countries, in line with the WFP-SADC Memorandum of Understanding.

"This project marks a key milestone in our regional partnership, positioning SHOC as a driving force behind faster and more coordinated regional emergency response," said Dr. Hyoung-Joon Lim, WFP Country Director and Representative in Malawi. "With the European Union's support, we can help countries move from reacting to disasters to anticipating and preparing for them."

The project aims to improve data driven decision making by equipping SHOC with artificial intelligence tools and improved data systems, allowing early action to protect communities and their livelihoods before disaster strikes. In addition, a new regional crisis fund will enable the rapid deployment of resources and personnel, helping save lives when every minute counts.

"This partnership with WFP, and other implementing partners, and the support from the European Union reinforces our collective commitment to protecting lives and livelihoods in the SADC region by enhancing preparedness and response," said Anderson Kamdambo Banda, Director of the SADC Humanitarian and Emergency Operations Centre in Nacala, Mozambique. "Together, we are building a more resilient Southern Africa."

"The European Union is proud to support this important initiative to strengthen disaster preparedness across the Southern African region," said Pablo Torrealba, EU Humanitarian Aid Head of Office for Southern Africa and Indian Ocean. "Preparedness saves lives. This project will not only enhance regional capacity but also help reduce the humanitarian impact of disasters."

As climate shocks continue to challenge vulnerable communities, the joint effort between WFP, SHOC and SADC, with support from the European Union, represents a bold step forward in building regional disaster preparedness and ensuring no one is left behind in times of crisis.