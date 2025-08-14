Tanzania Eyes to Claim Sub Saharan's Helm in Mining Sector

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIA is positioning itself to become a hub for the manufacture of mining products and services for Sub-Saharan Africa by attracting investment in factories that produce mining equipment and provide mining services both within and outside the country.

Minister for Minerals, Anthony Mavunde made the statement in Dar es Salaam when launching a sales warehouse for heavy machinery spare parts and mining equipment, jointly owned by India's Shan Parts Africa and Italy's ITR company.

At the event, Mr Mavunde commended the company for investing in the country noting that the availability of their service in the country will significantly reduce the mass importation of spare parts from abroad and lower operational costs.

"The mining sector is crucial to our national economy, and having such services here will greatly stimulate its growth. We have allocated land in Buzwagi, Kahama, for the construction of factories to add value and provide mining services," he stated.

Shan Parts Africa specialises in aftermarket Spare Parts for Mining, Earthmoving, & Construction Equipment Since 1947.

The company deals in Spare Parts of Excavators, Bulldozers, Rock Breakers, Wheel Loaders, Backhoe Loaders, Motor Graders, Vibratory Rollers, Asphalt Pavers, Transit Mixers, Concrete Pumps, and so on.

The company aims to be the most preferred source for Spares for Mining, Earthmoving and Construction equipment in India.