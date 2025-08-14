Somalia Opposition Says Latest Talks With President End in Failure

Mogadishu — The National Salvation Forum announced Thursday that its latest round of talks with President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud had ended in failure.

In a statement issued after a meeting held in Mogadishu, the opposition coalition described the outcome as "unfortunate" and reiterated its willingness to continue dialogue aimed at resolving the ongoing disputes over elections and the constitution.

"Regrettably, no agreement was reached that could have restored public confidence and prevented further political turmoil," the Forum said in its statement.

The talks were part of ongoing efforts to address the country's political deadlock and revive inclusive national dialogue.

Somalia stands at a crossroads as the opposition accuses the government of attempting to hijack the electoral process and constitutional amendments.

Tensions have escalated in recent weeks amid growing disagreements between President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and opposition leaders over the direction of key national reforms.