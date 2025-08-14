Residents are pictured on the streets of Mandera town as smoke rises from explosions in the neighbouring Bula Hawa town of Somalia (file photo)

Mandera — Fear and anxiety rocked Mandera residents as stray bullets, rockets and live ordnance hit Kenyan soil, endangering lives and destroying property.

Mandera Senator Ali Roba raised concerns over rising attacks.

"Enough! Mandera Town is under constant threat from Somalia's endless wars. Stray bullets, rockets & live ordnance are hitting Kenyan soil, endangering lives & destroying property," Roba said on his social media pages.

He regretted that in recent weeks, Mandera residents have faced multiple incidents of stray bullets, live ordnance and rockets from fighting across the Somalia border.

"These are not accidents they are the direct spillover of unending conflicts," Roba said.

He went on: "Families live in fear. Children cannot play outside. Businesses shut early. Entire neighbourhoods brace for the next stray bullet or explosion. This is no way for Kenyan citizens to live."

The residents have asked the Kenyan government to intervene so that the Federal Government of Somalia and the Jubaland Administration could stop the wars as the skirmishes were crossing the Kenyan border and violating Kenya's sovereignty.

"Kenya's duty is clear, protect lives and property in Mandera at all costs. Silence is not an option. Action is overdue. Our Government must immediately warn Mogadishu and Juba land state that this is unacceptable, our people's lives must be protected and urgent action is required," Roba added.

The residents of Dollo and Bulla Hawa in the Gedo region have also been spending sleepless nights gripped by fear, amid rising tensions and threats of conflict stemming from ongoing political and military disputes in the region.

The fear intensified after reports emerged that residents from neighboring Mandera in Kenya fled their homes, becoming internally displaced persons (IDPs) within their own country. Many sought refuge with friends and family, town locatopmnfearing a possible cross-border attack from Ethiopian forces or allied militias.

At the heart of the current crisis is the ongoing power struggle referred to locally as the "triangle war" involving the Somali Federal Government, the Jubaland administration, and regional forces. The town of Bulla Hawa, strategically located at the intersection of Somalia, Kenya, and Ethiopia, was recently taken over by Somali government forces, escalating tensions in the already volatile region.

n a bold move, the Vice President of Jubaland issued a three-day ultimatum to powerful militia leader Abdirashid Janan to vacate Bulla Hawa. However, local elders intervened and negotiated a temporary extension, allowing Janan and his forces to remain in the town until after last Friday prayers. In a defiant statement, community members reportedly said: "After Friday prayers, we will fight you as patriots."

Fuelled speculation

Meanwhile, the Somali Federal Government has accused Kenya of providing logistical support to the Jubaland administration, further straining diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The situation became more alarming last Friday, when an Ethiopian military helicopter was reportedly sighted in an area considered a stronghold for Abdirashid Janan. The presence of the helicopter has fuelled further speculation about foreign involvement and support in the ongoing conflict.

As the ultimatum officially expires, many in the region are bracing for what comes next. Residents are calling for immediate intervention from both national and international actors to prevent the escalation of violence and ensure the safety of civilians caught in the crossfire.

Mandera is a town located near the border with Somalia and Ethiopia.

The town is a major hub for cross-border trade with Somalia and Ethiopia, with a busy market that attracts traders from all over the region.

Mandera is also a key transit point for goods and people traveling between Kenya and the neighbouring countries.

The town has faced security challenges in recent years, due to its proximity to conflict zones in Somalia.